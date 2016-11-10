Henrico man will serve a year and 8 months for torturing animal to death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stephen Taylor was sentenced Wednesday for charges that he tortured an animal to death.

Taylor was sentenced to 17 years total but had 15 years and 4 months of his sentence suspended. As a result, he will serve a year and eight months.

Police arrested Taylor in November 2016, a week after police investigated his roommate for the same charges.

Taylor had previously been charged with bestiality, but his charges were amended before he entered an Alford Plea.

