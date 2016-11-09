RPD: 1 hospitalized after shooting on Dunn Ave

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police in Richmond are searching for a suspect after a man was shot at roughly 5:40 p.m. on Dunn Avenue near Hotchkiss Park.

Authorities tell 8News the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

