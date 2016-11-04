Dominion Charity Classic Golf Tournament expected to impact traffic in west end

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dominion Charity Classic Golf Tournament tees off Friday in Henrico County.

Traffic in the area will be impacted greatly as a result of the tournament.

Roxie Bustamante reported live from the intersection of South Gaskins Road and River Road.

According to 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante, traffic congestion will be the worst on South Gaskins Road, south of River Road.

This is the first of four years that the Dominion Charity Classic Golf Tournament will tee off at the Country Club of Virginia, James River Course.

Further south on South Gaskins Road, south of Craigmont Drive, which is approximately one mile from the course, will only be open to cars with permits.

Drivers without permits should avoid the area from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the weekend.

Parking in the area will also be limited.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.