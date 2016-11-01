Woman violently robbed by masked men near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police patrols have increased near Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus after a woman was violently robbed by masked men Monday afternoon.

VCU Police said on October 31, they received a report of a robbery in an alley on the 1300 block of Broad Street, between Ryland and Lombardy streets.

The victim reported to VCU Police that at 12:15 p.m., she was walking through the alleyway toward Ryland Street when two people approached her from behind. They yelled “purge”, punched the woman in her face and kicked her after she fell.

They removed approximately $100 and an ID from the victim’s wallet and threw the wallet back at her, according to police. The suspects were last seen in the alley near where the incident occurred.

Authorities said the victim delayed reporting the incident to police.

Both suspects were described as wearing dark hoodies and silver-colored face masks.

