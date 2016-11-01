Dinwiddie deputies investigating after unknown man offers student ride to school

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Dinwiddie County is investigating after they say an unknown adult male approached a middle school student and offered them a ride Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at roughly 6:40 a.m. in the 4300 block of Chesdin Boulevard near Sutherland Road.

According to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, an adult male driving a small, gray older-model SUV approached a 14-year-old male at a bus stop and offered to take him to school. The boy declined and ran back inside his home.

Authorities say the man, who appeared to be between 50-60 years old, had gray hair and was wearing a baseball cap at the time of the incident.

Investigators are calling the incident ‘suspicious,’ and ask anyone with information to contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or their dispatch center at 804-469-3755.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.