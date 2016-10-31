Driver flees after crashing into Petersburg grocery store

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A police pursuit that started in Dinwiddie County ended with a crash into Harrison’s Grocery store on Washington Street in Petersburg Monday morning, according to Petersburg Police.

Authorities said the suspect fled on foot after the crash. No injuries were reported in the incident and the investigation is on-going.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

