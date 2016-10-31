Driver flees after crashing into Petersburg grocery store

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A police pursuit that started in Dinwiddie County ended with a crash into Harrison’s Grocery store on Washington Street in Petersburg Monday morning, according to Petersburg Police.

Photo Credit: Bonnie Tucker
Authorities said the suspect fled on foot after the crash. No injuries were reported in the incident and the investigation is on-going.

