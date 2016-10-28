‘Otto the Auto’ provides Halloween safety tips for Richmond elementary students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Halloween just being a few days away, the American Automobile Association (AAA) and the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education are providing safety tips for trick-or-treaters, motorists, and parents for a safe Halloween.

By doing this, they’re sending “Otto the Auto,” a 3-foot remote-controlled talking vehicle to teach Salem Church Elementary School students the importance of passenger, pedestrian and bike safety.

“Halloween can be a dangerous night for child pedestrians, and the Foundation’s mission is to help prevent these tragic accidents,” said Haley Glynn from the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education. “Otto discusses topics specific to costume choices and the hazards associated with trick-or-treating.”

AAA says through Otto the Auto’s “memorable” presentations, children walk away with the knowledge to have a “spooktacular” Halloween.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.