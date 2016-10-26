Trump takes campaign spotlight to latest business venture

WASHINGTON (MEDIA GENERAL) — With the countdown to Election Day quickly winding down, the Republican presidential nominee spent Wednesday morning away from battleground states and instead focused the global spotlight on his business projects.

Donald Trump, who made a fortune off of luxury hotel and condominiums, is scheduled to speak late Wednesday morning from his latest project – a multi-million dollar restoration of a Washington D.C. landmark.

The Trump Hotel off of Pennsylvania Avenue featured a soft opening earlier this summer but Wednesday’s visit is designed to highlight how the candidate can change American infrastructure and management. The hotel features 263 guest rooms, 24-hour concierge service, a spa partially designed by Mr. Trump’s daughter and private designer shopping experiences.

Today's #trump event happening in where else but the presidential ballroom – supposed to begin at 11a Eastern – #politics pic.twitter.com/AimqxRtsJT — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) October 26, 2016

The Washington D.C. trip comes after Mr. Trump stumped across Florida – a state where some polls have him narrowly leading his rival former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. During Wednesday’s media appearance, Mr. Trump is expected to highlight the project his team says was completed ahead of schedule.

Following his Washington D.C. visit, Mr. Trump will hold two campaign stops in the battleground state of North Carolina. Mrs. Clinton will head to North Carolina on Thursday for a joint campaign appearance with First Lady Michelle Obama.

