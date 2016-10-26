Richmonder to represent Team USA in Deaflympics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmonder will head to Turkey next summer to represent the USA Men’s Deaf National Volleyball Team in the Deaflympics.

Richmond Volleyball Club announced Wednesday that 2013 Juniors Program alumnus Hunter Taylor has been chosen to represent the 2017 USA Men’s Deaf National Volleyball Team in the 22nd Samsun Summer Deaflympics in the Black Sea port city of Samsun, Turkey from July 18-July 30, 2017.

“Congratulations!” his offer from head coach Gregory Remaklus reads. “You are one of the finest players in the nation, and therefore we want you to join the USA Men’s Deaf Volleyball Team. Not only are you the kind of athlete we want on our team, but you are also the quality of person and professional we want representing the USA.”

Taylor is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Ashland and currently a junior at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.

He has previously competed on the Men’s Deaf National Team in the World Deaf Volleyball Championships as well as the PanAm Games for the Deaf this summer in Washington D.C.

