Confirmed case of bed bugs at Richmond high school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — John Marshall High School in Richmond is being treated for an isolated case of bed bugs, according to Kenita Bowers with Richmond Public Schools.

Bowers said their facilities department standard procedures and administrators are working directly with the family to address the matter.

“It is important to understand that bed bugs are not a health issue, but instead an environmental nuisance that is best resolved as a collaborative partnership in working with families and community partners in order to provide resources to help us eliminate the problem,” Bowers said.

Bowers also said the Virginia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Supervisor has visited the school to investigate and confirmed that the school has implemented pest control.

