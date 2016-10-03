8News Daily Poll: Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision to not re-hear immigration case?

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 30, 2014 file photo, the Supreme Court building in Washington. The Supreme Court is taking up an important dispute over immigration that could affect millions of people who are living in the country illegally. The Obama administration is asking the justices in arguments Monday, April 18, 2016, to allow it to put in place two programs that could shield roughly 4 million people from deportation and make them eligible to hold a job in the U.S. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined an Obama administration request to break its recent tie over plans to protect millions of immigrants, when a ninth justice is on the bench.

The justices on Monday rejected the appeal with no comment. The high court split 4-4 in late June, effectively killing the White House’s plans to shield from deportation immigrants who are in the country illegally and provide them work permits.

The court has been short-handed since Justice Antonin Scalia died in February.

The case still could return to the court, but probably not until a later term.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts