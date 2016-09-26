Police: Couple locked adoptive children in dog cages as punishment

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Pennsylvania parents have turned themselves into Newington police after allegedly failing to provide two adoptive children with adequate food, struck them with paddles, and locked them in dog cages as forms of discipline.

44-year-old Michael Thalmann and 48-year-old Jennifer Thalmann, of Audubon, Pa. turned themselves into police on Sunday. The arrest warrant states the alleged crimes occurred between 2013 and 2016 in their home in Newington.

Both Thalmann’s are charged with two counts of cruelty to persons and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. They were released on $250,000 bonds and are expected to appear in court Monday.

