72-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say that a 72-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car while walking in Richmond last night.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue when a driver, traveling northbound did not see the pedestrian and hit him.

The person stayed on the scene after the incident.

No criminal charges are being filed at this time.

The injured man is in critical condition and being treated at a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story.

