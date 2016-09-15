Hanover man accused of murdering his wife in court

UPDATE: The man accused of killing his wife last year is set to begin his jury trial on Monday.

Harshadkumar Jadav is scheduled to be in court for three days.

__

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — A judge denied bond on Thursday for a Hanover man charged with murdering his wife.

In court, prosecutors explained that investigators think they have the murder weapon used to kill 30-year-old Reena Jadav. They also say it was wrapped up in clothing they believe Hardshadkumar Jadav was wearing when he allegedly killed his wife.

Jadav sobbed silently throughout his entire bond hearing. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Sources tell 8News that Jadav called 911 on Labor Day after he claimed to find his wife’s body in a neighbor’s yard.

Prosecutors told the judge, Jadav had $10,000 in cash and his passport when deputies arrested him earlier this week, so they believe the computer programmer is a flight risk.

Jadav’s attorney, Vaughan Jones, countered that he thinks all of that money was a retainer fee for him.

The family of R. Jadav released the following statement to 8News:

Our family is extremely happy to hear that bond was denied this afternoon. Given the brutality of Reena’s death, this has been tough on all of us and I imagine it will continue to be tough given the trial in the months ahead. We are extremely grateful for all the love and support we continue to receive from family, friends, colleagues, and the community. We are hopeful that Reena will get the full justice she deserves. While we cannot bring back Reena’s cheerful spirit & infectious laughter, we have the memories we shared over the past 30 years. She will always stay within our hearts and in our memory….no one can take that away from us and those whose lives she has touched. Reena was a smart, loving, kind hearted, creative, and artistically talented young lady. Anyone who met Reena was lifted by her sweet, genuine soul. Even though our family lost a cherished daughter, sister, and aunt, God received an angel.

33-year-old Jadav isn’t due back in court until December while detectives wait for DNA evidence to come back from the state lab.

They insist that evidence along with gruesome photos from the crime scene will be enough to send Jadav off to prison for a long time.

