Boy attacks student, bus driver and bites SC trooper

ELGIN, SC (WSPA) – A 13-year-old boy attacked a student, a school bus driver, and a SC state trooper, according to a report from WLTX in Columbia.

They report it happened around 3 p.m. on a school bus Tuesday near Elgin, SC.

Deputies tell WLTX that the boy got into a fight with a student and then attacked the driver when they tried to break it up.

WLTX reports an off-duty state trooper was bitten on the arm and chest when they tried to break the up the fight.

There is no word on charges right now and the boy was released to his parents.

