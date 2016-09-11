9/11 15th anniversary ceremonies occurring in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several memorial events took place today in Central Virginia to honor the lives lost during the September 11 terrorist attacks that took place 15 years ago today.

One of these, the Memorial Stair Climb, took place at the Suntrust Center on East Main Street, in honor of the first responders who climbed the stairwells of the Twin Towers in New York before they fell.

Firefighters from around Virginia climbed the 22 flights of stairs five times to honor the firefighters in New York who climbed the 110 story twin towers in an attempt to rescue lives.

Chief Ronald J. Siarnicki, the executive director of the NFFF described the significance of the event.

“The 9-11 Memorial Stair Climbs are a tremendous way to honor those heroes by completing the symbolic climb that they could not finish,” said Chief Ronald J. Siarnicki, executive director of the NFFF. “These climbs are also a way to let the families know that the legacies of their loved ones are remembered by so many in the fire service.”

This was the 6th year that the event was held.

—

Also going on in Richmond, a flag retirement ceremony occurred today at the Virginia War memorial as part of their Patriot Day Ceremony.

The ceremony was conducted by the Richmond Navy Recruiting District.

A flag is retired after its become worn, torn, faded or badly soiled.

