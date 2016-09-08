Great 8 Happenings: Back to school weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You’ve almost made it through the first week back to school, and all the stress that comes with it. Now it’s time to kick back and enjoy the weekend.

8News has you covered with what’s going on.

MULTIPLE-DAY EVENTS

Center of the Universe Brewery hosts Oktoberfest: Three days of beer, brats, and live music, taking place at the local beer center of Ashland

When: Friday, 4 p.m. – Sunday 8 p.m.

Where: Center of the Universe, 11293 Air Park Road, Ashland, Virginia 23005

Cost: Free entrance, plus the price of food and beer

Wizard World Richmond Comic Con: Richmond’s festival devoted to comics, cosplay and pop culture in general. This year features guest appearances from notorious Olympian Ryan Lochte and Kiss frontman, Gene Simmons

When: Friday, 3 – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 North 3rd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Cost: $35 – $85

THURSDAY

Virginia Historical Society Banner Lecture – The Well-Dressed Hobo: A history of railroads in Virginia in the 20th century, as told by former photo-journalist and editor, Rush Loving Jr.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Virginia Historical Society, 428 North Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia, 23220

Cost: free to members, $6 to the general public

FRIDAY

Kiss live at the Richmond Coliseum: America’s favorite face-painted rock and roll band, doing what they do best

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Richmond Coliseum, 601 East Leigh Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Cost: $39 – $125

SATURDAY

Hardywood’s Bluegrass Festival: A free Bluegrass festival featuring Cook County Bluegrass, the River City Band, Only Lonesome, Tara Mills Music, Jimmy Stelling and The Hot Seats. Plus, beer and food trucks.

When: 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Hardywood Craft Brewery, 2408 – 2410 Ownby Lane, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Cost: Free admission, + the cost of food and drinks

Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond International Raceway: Nascar’s Sprint Cup Series returns to Richmond

When: Race starts at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Richmond International Raceway, 600 East Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23222

Cost: Starts at $35 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and younger

SUNDAY

Bill Burr Live: One of the best stand-up comedians of his generation is live in Richmond

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 6 North Laurel Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Cost: $27 – $37

