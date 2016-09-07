Ashland’s BARK shelter gets national attention

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Bandit’s Adoption and Rescue of K-9s (BARK) in Ashland is about to go national.

In May, 8News first reported BARK won a nationwide contest helping shelters revamp their buildings and properties. At that time, the all-volunteer organization said it planned to use the money to improve outdoor play areas, repair the bridge onto the property and build indoor restrooms.

Animal Planet’s two-part special, Pet Nation Renovation, will follow BARK staff members as they learn they are winners of the contest. Cameras then capture the Pet Nation Renovation team as BARK is outfitted with state-of-the-art kennels, an agility dog park and more improvements to boost the adoption process.

Since it started in 2001, BARK has rescued pets from animal shelters in the Richmond area, provided spay/neuter and vaccinations, then found loving families for them. In 2015, BARK placed 353 dogs in forever homes.

The Pet Nation Renovation episode featuring BARK premieres on Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 p.m. on Animal Planet.