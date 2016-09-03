NWS confirms tornado touched down in Hatteras; injuries reported

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Hatteras Village, early Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Hermine moved into the region.

Dispatchers say they have received notification that there was property damage and reported injuries from what they believe is a tornado.

A tornado warning was in effect in the area until 1:45 a.m. A tornado watch issued for the area expired at 3 a.m.

WAVY’s Jason Marks says there was damage reported at the Hatteras Sands Camping Resort. Only minor injuries have been reported. Crews tell 10 On Your Side that they believe everyone has been accounted for, but a search is ongoing.

Images captured by a WAVY viewer showed a leveled mobile home Saturday morning.

WAVY Hurricane Center | Interactive Hurricane Tracker

The National Weather Service says there have been reports of trees and power lines down as well as power outages due to wind gusts.

Tornado Reported in Dare County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WAVY Viewer Photo Hatteras Sands Campground in Hatteras Village, N.C. Photo by WAVY Viewer taken Sept. 3, 2016 WAVY Viewer Photo WAVY Viewer Photo WAVY Viewer Photo

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.