Missing Chesterfield man found safe

UPDATE: Chesterfield police have located 53-year-old David Ricky Coleman, he was located in Chesterfield on Friday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at his home Thursday morning and is in need of medication.

According to police, 53-year-old David Ricky Coleman of the 6100 block of Kim Court was last seen at his residence at 11 a.m. He has numerous health issues and is likely in need of medication.

Coleman, 53, is described as a 5-foot-5, 190-pound black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is missing some teeth and he walks with a distinct limp, dragging his right leg. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt that says “America” on the front, brown khaki pants and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Coleman’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.