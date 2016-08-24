Video: Seal avoids predators by jumping onto a boat

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada (MEDIA GENERAL) — I mean, that’s one way to do it.

One plucky seal decided to take his chances by jumping onto a boat while being hunted by a pod of orcas. The friendly boaters let the seal hang out while they got an up-close look at the pod of orcas.

Nick Templeman shot some underwater video using a Go-Pro camera to show how close the killer whales came to their boat in the Powell River.

Kirk Fraser, who owns the boat, told Global News they could see the whales chasing a seal about 100 meters away when another seal popped his head out of the water near the boat.

“All of a sudden, it popped up a little bit closer and just started at the boat. … The next thing you know, it was scrambling to get on the back of the boat,” Fraser told Global News.

Seals are common prey for most orcas sharing the same territory. However, some species of orca feed strictly on fish. Scientists say orcas can be found in every ocean and most seas, however, they largely prefer coastal areas and higher latitudes. They are most commonly found off the shores of Alaska, Washington and Oregon, as well as Norway and Antarctica.