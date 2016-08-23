‘Suspicious’ fire damages 5 vehicles at auto shop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A ‘suspicious’ fire damaged several cars at an auto repair shop in the Fan area Tuesday morning.

Fire crews said they received a call for a car fire at Chapman’s Auto Service on Broad Street near Mulberry Road just before 5 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, one car was fully engulfed in flames and four other cars was damaged.

The owner of the shop, Gary Thaxton, said all of the five cars damaged belonged to customers.

“There’s been three or four fires and vandalism in the last month and a half they’ve had people looking around but they can’t find anything,” Thaxton said. “I hope they found out whoever is doing what’s going on and put a stop to it.”

Thaxton also says he hopes people in the area will keep their eyes open and report anything suspicious.

Fire officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, but have ruled it suspicious.

