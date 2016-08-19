Martins recalls pretzel crisps that may contain milk not listed on label

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Giant has announced a recall of Baptista’s Bakery Inc. products including Snack Factory Original Pretzel Crisps and Snack Factory Sriracha Lime Pretzel Crisps.

The reason for the recall is the items may contain milk, an allergen that was not listed on the ingredient label.

The products are still safe to consume for people who do not have a milk allergy.

The recalled items would have a best by date of July 1, 2017.

The release said that people with milk allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic.

Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Snack Factory Consumer Affairs Center at 888-683-5400. In addition, customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

