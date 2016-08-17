Skies to clear by this afternoon in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We have some clouds over Central Virginia this morning that are part of a cold front that is slowly working through the Northeast bringing snow to some, but just the clouds for us. Despite the cloud cover this morning, it will be a seasonable day as we climb into the middle and upper 50s across Central Virginia. We will see the clouds give way to some sun during the afternoon.

Our skies will clear out tonight and temperatures will drop back down to near 32 in the city of Richmond with many outlying sections dropping back easily into the upper 20s.

Friday will be a sunny and seasonable day across the region as our high temperatures top out near 50 degrees.

Our next weather system will be pushing in from the Tennessee and Ohio Valley during early Saturday morning which will increase the clouds across Central Virginia. Showers will develop between 10 a.m. and noon and continue into the late afternoon and evening. We are looking for about a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain across the majority of Central Virginia. Because of the clouds and showers, Saturday will be a chilly day with highs only in the middle to upper 40s.

Saturday evening the showers will pull away but the clouds will persist. If you’re heading out to Midnight Mass look for temperatures in the lower 40s. During the overnight hours into early Christmas morning, the clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies with an overnight low in the upper 30s to near 40.

Christmas day will be a very nice day. We may start off with a few clouds in the morning but quickly partly sunny skies will prevail across the region and will top out in the middle 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will be very mild with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s on Monday and upper 60s by Tuesday.

