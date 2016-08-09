Texas baby’s death linked to Zika virus

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas infant’s death in Harris County has been linked to the Zika virus.

The baby was reportedly pronounced dead shortly after it was born becoming the first death relating to Zika in Texas. While she was pregnant, the mother visited Latin America where she is believed to have been infected.

The case has been classified as travel-related, meaning there is not an additional risk for Texans.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is working with the Harris County Public Health Center and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent future cases.

“Zika’s impact on unborn babies can be tragic, and our hearts are with this family,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of State Health Services commissioner. “Our central mission from the beginning has been to do everything we can to protect unborn babies from the devastating effects of Zika.”

The first case of Zika was reported in Harris County last month. So far, there have been 97 cases of Zika virus in Texas.