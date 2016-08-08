10-year-old girl, 2 teens wounded in separate shooting incidents in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 10-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot in Newport News Monday night, a block away from where a 16-year-old had been shot just over an hour earlier.

At 7:26 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of gunshots heard in the 700 block of 35th Street, near Madison Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found the two victims shot.

Police say the girl was walking in the area when she heard several gunshots. She was hit by the gunfire in the left foot. The boy was near 35th Street and Madison Avenue when he heard several gunshots. He was struck in the right foot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A black SUV was said to be involved in the shooting, according to police.

Police are still investigating whether this shooting and the shooting of the 16-year-old are connected or not.

This was the 10th shooting in Hampton Roads since Friday.

