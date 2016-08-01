Police ID elderly man who shot at police, died from return fire in Stafford County

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A 65-year-old man died from return fire after shooting at deputies in Stafford County early Monday morning.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2 a.m. from a citizen who reported a car crash on Cool Springs Road near Kings Highway. The caller advised the vehicle had been traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, jumped the median and crossed into the northbound lanes, coming to a stop on the side of the road.

When deputies arrived at the accident scene, no driver or occupants were present.

Soon thereafter, a man was observed standing on the northbound side of Cool Springs Road a short distance away. As deputies approached, they noticed he was holding a handgun.

The subject fired at the deputies who then returned fire.

The suspect, who has been identified as 65-year-old Kenneth Eugene Bonanno of Stafford County. He was transported to Mary Washington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were not injured in the incident.

The investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. Additional information will be released at a later date.

