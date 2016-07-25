Homeless woman lights boyfriend on fire

DeLAND, Fla. (AP) – A Florida homeless woman is in Volusia County jail after setting her boyfriend on fire.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s office says that 41-year-old Annie Harper doused her boyfriend’s shorts with lighter fluid and then set him on fire. The victim told deputies that they got into an argument and she was mad at him for not providing her with drugs. The incident occurred at a homeless camp in the woods outside of DeLand.

Harper is charged with aggravated battery. A second misdemeanor battery charge was added after a witness reported seeing Harper kick the victim, a 34-year old male, as he was lying on the ground naked.

The victim was treated at a Daytona Beach hospital before being transferred to a burn unit in Orlando.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.