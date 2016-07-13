Hundreds gathered for community meeting to discuss growing violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The auditorium at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School was filled with hundreds of community members Tuesday night.

As gun violence and tension with police continue to make headlines across the country, Richmond community leaders asked the public to offer their solutions to end the violence and start a conversation here at home.

“I’m not going to say that that’s going to stop all of the crime, but if we start at home with a strong foundation, then or kids will have something positive to take out in the community,” Richmond resident, Svondai Brown said.

Mayor Dwight Jones, Police Chief Alfred Durham, and Sheriff C.T. Woody were all attendance.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.