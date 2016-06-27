Pat Summitt’s pastor: Family no longer allowing visitors, death imminent

Fans, friends, former players of legendary UT Lady Vols basketball coach #PrayForPa

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee Head Coach Emeritus Pat Summitt’s pastor, Chris Stephens, told Hallerin Hilton Hill on his NewsTalk 98.7 radio show that her son is no longer allowing visitors and she is expected to pass away in the next few days.

He says her health has declined rapidly and a line of former players have come to see her and say goodbye. Stephens says he will handle the funeral.

FILE - In this April 25, 2012 file photo, former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt speaks in Atlanta. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will honor a diverse cross-section of political and cultural icons — including former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, astronaut John Glenn, basketball coach Pat Summitt and rock legend Bob Dylan — with the Medal of Freedom at a White House ceremony Tuesday. The Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor. It's presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the national interests of the United States, to world peace or to other significant endeavors. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
A statement was released on behalf of Summitt’s family:

“On behalf of Pat Summitt’s family, we acknowledge the past few days have been difficult for Pat as her early onset dementia, ‘Alzheimer’s Type,’ progresses. She is surrounded by those who mean the most to her and during this time, we ask for prayers for Pat and her family and friends, as well as your utmost respect and privacy. Thank you.”

ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel said she was told in confidence Friday that many close to Summitt have gone to see her this weekend. She said Los Angeles Sparks player and former Lady Vol Candace Parker left after the Sparks win Friday in Minnesota to go to Knoxville to see ailing Summit. Parker retweeted a tweet by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts asking for prayers.

Summitt announced in August 2011 she had been diagnosed with early-onset dementia, Alzheimer’s type. She completed the season with a reduced role as her assistant Holly Warlick took on much of the coaching duties, before announcing the season would be her last. Warlick would be named head coach the following season.

Others tweeting to #PrayForPat include Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones, Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs, former Tennessee assistant football coach and Duke University head football coach David Cutcliffe and former Lady Vol Meighan Simmons.

