Police arrest 23-year-old man in Chamberlayne Avenue shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been arrested in relation to an aggravated assault shooting that occurred in the Ginter Park neighborhood in early June.

Shaqwan M. Ward, 23, of the 1600 block of Brookfield Street, was arrested last Saturday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, breaking and entering with a weapon and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. All five charges are felonies. His booking photo is attached.

“Officers working with our Fugitives and Firearms Initiative to take illegally-possessed guns and wanted persons off the streets spotted Mr. Ward on Saturday along Old Brook Road and took him into custody without incident,” said Major Crimes Lt. Jason Hudson.

At approximately 1:28 a.m. on June 1, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

They quickly located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mark Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com

