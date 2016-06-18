Driver involved in Caroline County accident, which killed 6, will serve no time

UPDATE: The driver involved in an accident in Caroline County, which killed 6 passengers, pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: Endangering/Life/Limb/Property.

Wenceslao Cruz-Marquez had six counts of involuntary manslaughter Nolle Prosequi.

Marquez was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 12 months suspended, which means he will serve no time. He lost his license for six months.

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver involved in an accident in Caroline County, which killed 6 passengers, has been charged with Reckless Driving and six counts of Involuntary Manslaughter.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Wenceslao Cruz-Marquez, 50, of Chicago, Illinois, was driving a passenger van in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 1998 Dodge van was traveling northbound on I-95 at mile marker 112 when it ran off the road, came back across two travel lanes and struck a 2016 Toyota Camry.

Police say the impact caused the Toyota to spin off the road while the van overturned approximately five to six times, ejecting six of its 16 passengers.

State Police said it appears that no one inside the van was wearing a safety belt.

Police said that fatigue is being considered as a factor in the crash, although, the crash remains under investigation.

All six victims who were ejected – four males, one female and one juvenile – died at the scene. The driver of the van and nine other passengers were transported to Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The deceased victims have been identified as:

Epifanio Texmoxtle, 33, of Mexico (male)

Elvira Montiel, 40, of Mexico, (female)

Josè Montiel, 5, of Mexico (male & son of Elvira Montiel)

Andres F. Francisco, 36, of Guatemala (male)

Juan Diego, 37, of Guatemala (male)

Police are still in the process of notifying all next of kin. Once all notifications have been made, victims names will be released.

