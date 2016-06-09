Alexandria man charged with providing material support to ISIL

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — An Alexandria man has been charged with providing and conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL).

Mohamad Jamal Khweis, 26, was detained by Kurdish Peshmerga military forces on March 14 in northern Iraq after leaving an ISIL-controlled neighborhood in Tal Afar, Iraq.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Khweis admitted to flying out of Baltimore-Washington International Airport to begin his travel to join ISIL in mid-December 2015.

His travel included a stop in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands before ultimately crossing into Syria through the Republic of Turkey with the help of ISIL facilitators.

Khweis admitted that he stayed in an ISIL safe house in Raqqa, Syria with other ISIL recruits who were going through an intake process, and at one point during the intake process he answered yes when asked by ISIL if he would be a suicide bomber.

Khweis also admitted to participating in ISIL-directed religious training for nearly one month in preparation for his service to ISIL.

Khweis will have his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Alexandria today at 2 p.m. in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson.

Dana J. Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; John Carlin, Assistant Attorney General for National Security; and Paul M. Abbate, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, made the announcement after the unsealing of the criminal complaint.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dennis Fitzpatrick and Trial Attorney Raj Parekh of the Justice Department’s National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

