Crews investigating a fire in 2 vacant townhouses in Hillside Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are investigating what caused a fire in two vacant townhouses Monday morning off of E. 18th Street and Drewry Street in Hillside Court.

Crews say the fire started around 1 a.m. in one of the townhouses and then it spread into the other townhouse. Crews say the call came in at 5:32 a.m. with reports of heavy smoke and fire from the building. The fire was marked under control at 5.48 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

