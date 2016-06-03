Henrico Police looking for suspicious person who confronted juvenile at bus stop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are looking for a male suspect who they say suspiciously approached a juvenile at a bus stop on Thursday.

The incident occurred at a bus stop near the intersection of Old Compton Road and Lauderdale Drive. According to police, a white male verbally engaged a juvenile male from his four-door pickup truck. The suspect has a beard and was wearing a light green shirt at the time of the incident.

Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the person or vehicle, however continue to conduct patrols in and around area schools and bus stops.

Anyone with information should contact Henrico Police at 501-5000.

