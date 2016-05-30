Police: Drunk driver hits cars, house in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A drunk driver struck several cars and the side of a house in a Chesterfield County neighborhood over the weekend.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police say 29-year-old Edward Reid struck three vehicles and the porch of a home in the 8400 block of Sherwood Forest Drive.

“I’m kind of disappointed he didn’t stop after the first one, he just kept going on and on causing more damage trying to get away,” said William Derevlany, whose property was damaged.

Derevlany got a call about the accident from a neighbor while he was on vacation in the Outer Banks.

“I thought it was a dream, actually,” said Derevlany.

His wife’s car and his truck were parked in the driveway and were hit by the driver.

“Right away my wife broke down in tears and she’s been pretty much crying all day yesterday,” said Derevlany. “She just can’t believe it cause it’s her baby, her car.”

Reid was apprehended by police at a nearby intersection.

“I think if he could have kept going down the road he might of hurt somebody or worse, you know, killed somebody,” said Derevlany.

Reid was taken into custody and charged with DUI, hit-and-run and possession of marijuana.

