RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Benny is looking for his forever home. The 6-year-old was greeted of cuddles while visiting the 8News studio on Friday. Benny is very social and is always seeking attention.

Adopt a Furry Friend: Benny View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Benny is very friendly but needs to be the only cat because he has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA told 8News that cats with IFV live long healthy lives, and can be with other cats who are IFV positive.

If you’d like to meet Benny, contact the Richmond SPCA.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.