Colonial Heights residents fed up with weeks of road construction

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in one Colonial Heights neighborhood say they are fed up after weeks of construction has been tying up their road.

Now they’re dealing with a new problem: Water pipes have busted the past two days, leaving some residents along Yorkshire Road with brown water.

“Yesterday I seen water shooting up out of the street,” said area resident Mary Russell.

And on Thursday, residents say there was a repeat.

“It lasted for just a little while, but it was brown when it came back on,” another resident, Carolyn Lamb, said of the water.

8News wanted to know what is causing the spike in pipes busting.

“The road is so old that the weight from the truck is pressurizing down in in the ground from the weight and it’s causing the saddle to break,” said Marquis Bone with Shoesmith Construction.

Bone says the saddle is the casing that protects the water lines. Once they break, the water leaks out. To add insult to injury, residents say they haven’t been able to get out of their driveway for weeks now.

“This mess has been going on since the third week of March,” Russell said. “It was only supposed to take a couple of weeks, well you see we are going into June.”

City officials tell 8News they regret the inconvenience and say if brown water is noticed to run the water for 10-15 minutes to clear up the problem. They say everything should be completely finished on the street by Friday.

Residents on Yorkshire say they just want it all over.

“Very frustrating, I have a new car for Christmas, I’ve driven it four times since March. I cant get out of the yard, it’s tearing the underneath carriage,” Russell added.

8News also learned that as soon as construction concludes on Yorkshire Road, the process will start all over again on two nearby streets.

