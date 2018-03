HENRICO, Va. (WRIC)– Improvements to the the CSX railroad in Henrico will close sections of Charles City Road on Tuesday May 24, 2016 and a part of Miller Road on Wednesday May 25, 2016.

The closing along the railroad crossing is expected to last from 7 am to 7 pm on May 25, 2016; motorists will have to follow detours along Seven Hills Boulevard, South Laburnum, and Charles City Roads.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.