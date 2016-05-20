So Yeon Ryu’s 64 good enough for lead at Kingsmill

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Group 14 was the one to watch at the Kingsmill LPGA Championship Friday.

So Yeon Ryu fired a seven-under 64 to move from even par to -7. So birdied five of her first seven holes and made eight birdies total on the day. Her playing partner Stacy Lewis, is hot on So’s heels after a five-under 66. Lewis, ranked fourth in the world, recorded five birdies and did not bogey a single hole on the day.

Mika Miyazato, who shot a six-under 65 on day one, finished the day with an even-par 71 to remain close to the top of the leaderboard.