Former Chesterfield County PTA leader sentenced for embezzlement

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The former PTA president at Falling Creek Middle School in Chesterfield County was sentenced Thursday for embezzlement.

James D. Hinson was previously convicted of embezzling funds during his tenure as the president of the PTA at the school.

According to county officials, Hinson took roughly $4,000 from the organization by forging and passing checks.

Hinson was sentenced to 10 years in jail, but nine of those years were suspended. As a result, he will serve a year.

