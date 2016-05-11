Henrico man faces charges after police pursuit

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man is facing multiple firearm and drug charges after he ran from police Tuesday.

Henrico Police responded to the 3400 block of Howard Road for a suspicious situation. When the officers arrived, an individual began to walk away from a group of people in the area.

Officers requested that the individual stop, but instead the subject ran. The subject, identified as White, made a throwing motion while in pursuit.

When White was apprehended, officers located oxycodone in his possession. Police then went back to the area where White made a throwing motion and located a firearm.

White was charged with public intoxication, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of firearm by felon, possession of ammunition by felon, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule II drug, and possession of a concealed weapon.

