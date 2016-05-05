Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting near Chesterfield school bus stop

UPDATE: Police have arrested the suspect in connection with a double shooting near a Chesterfield school bus stop.

The suspect, who was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting, has been charged with felony homicide, distribution of marijuana, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile in relation to the shooting.

He was arrested in Fairfax on May 1 and was transported to Fairfax County Jail, where he is currently incarcerated.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old high school student is fighting for his life and another 17-year-old is dead after a shooting at a Chesterfield apartment complex Thursday morning.

Authorities say the double shooting happened near a school bus stop at about 8 a.m. at the Mallard Cove Apartments in the 4100 block of Mallard Landing Circle.

Police and eyewitnesses tell 8News the shooting occurred as students were loading the bus.

After being shot, one of the individuals – who we learned is a 17-year-old student at L.C. Bird High School – ran toward the school bus that was transporting students to Bailey Bridge Middle School.

“He had blood coming out of his mouth and blood in his hands and I asked him where did he got shot at, but he couldn’t really talk to me,” said Sterllin Robinson, whose 13-year-old son had just gotten on the bus headed to Bailey Bridge M.S.

Robinson told 8News Reporter Mark Tenia he was in his car when he noticed a young teen laying in front of the school bus. He called his son, who told him someone had just got shot. That’s when he rushed over to check on his son and the victim.

“When those doors opened up, those kids came out of there like 100 miles running, crying and screaming and everything,” Robinson added.

After collapsing in front of the school bus, the Bird High student was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other individual who was shot, who has been identified as 17-year-old Chase S. Harris of the 10800 block of Decoy Lane, died at the scene.

“This is not a common call for Chesterfield County in general,” Lt. Peter Cimbal with Chesterfield Police told 8News. “So any of these types of situations we take seriously and try to respond to them as quickly as we can.”

Meanwhile, residents are expressing shock and dismay.

“I just hope all this gunplay stops,” one area resident said. “This is ridiculous. Kids can’t even go to school.”

Following the incident, the principal of Bailey Bridge M.S. issued the following statement to parents:

I want to share with you that this morning an incident occurred in the Mallard Cove community at a time when some Bailey Bridge Middle students were boarding their bus. This also impacted transportation for a small number of Providence Elementary buses. School administration is working closely with Chesterfield Police and with the families of students who may have seen police activity. As you talk with your student, please do not hesitate to contact our school for information on the available student support services.”

Bird High School’s principal also sent a statement to parents notifying them that a student was injured:

I know you don’t usually hear from me this time of day, so first and foremost, your child is safe and is not in trouble. However, I do have news that could impact your child and wanted to share it with you prior to your child arriving home. I want to share that this morning an incident occurred in the Mallard Cove community, outside of the Bird High attendance zone, that involved a Bird High School student. The student was injured and taken to the hospital, according to his mother. The incident has received extensive coverage in the media, so your child may hear about it. School administration and the student support services team have worked to provide support to any students who expressed a concern about this issue. Support services will be available for as long as needed. Please monitor your child this afternoon and tonight, and let us know tomorrow what supports we may be able to assist with.”

Police have not yet identified either victim. They say weapons were recovered and they are not looking for any suspects.

8News learned Thursday that Mallard Cove Apartments has seen its share of trouble. Just last year, police responded to the area a dozen times.

Anyone with information should call police or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

