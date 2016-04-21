The American Red Cross encourages you to #help1family on Giving Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross Virginia Region is holding its 2016 Giving Day on Thursday.

The one-day event is designed to encourage the Commonwealth to support the Red Cross meet its mission of helping families affected by disaster or emergencies.

“Imagine if every American helped just one family in the U.S.,” said Red Cross President and CEO Gail J. McGovern. “Think of how much good we could do – together – on Giving Day.”

Every year, the Red Cross responds to nearly 66,000 disasters nationwide – the vast majority of these are home fires – where a family has lost everything: the roof over their heads, their clothes and their most cherished possessions. In 2015, the Virginia Region assisted 1,570 families following local emergencies, helped 10,695 military families and trained 108,695 people in lifesaving skills.

“Our mission is to help those in need in Virginia, but we certainly wouldn’t be able to fulfill our mission without the generous support of the community,” said Reggie Gordon, CEO for the American Red Cross Virginia Region. “By participating in our Giving Day, your help allows us to provide vital assistance to people impacted by fires and other disasters.”

Following a disaster the affects a community, such as a tornado, the Red Cross says it takes only $88.50 to support a family of three with basic essentials for one day. A gift to the organization’s awareness effort can provide urgent relief for those in need.

The Red Cross says that Giving Day’s #help1family effort can help a family begin to recover from a disaster by:

Supporting a family in urgent need by providing them with a day’s worth of food and other essentials.

Delivering blankets to ensure families stay warm and can get a good night’s sleep.

Providing clean-up kits after a disaster including vital items like mops, buckets and disinfectant.

Donations can be made now online here. You can also make $10 donation to the Red Cross by texting REDCROSS to 90999. All donations will be processed on April 21.

*These figures are based on FY15 estimates.