HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to the scene of an overturned tractor trailer early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 4:05 a.m. on Interstate 295 northbound at mile marker 25.

The tractor trailer ran off the road and overturned. It was loaded with 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes.

No one was injured and police say the crash is now clear of the roadway.