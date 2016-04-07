Getting to know the Flying Squirrels: Top pitching prospect Tyler Beede

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels official opening day at the Diamond is a week away!

A new season means a new team, and 8Sports anchor Chip Brierre talks to some members of the roster to better get to know them for the fans.

Thursday the Flying Squirrels fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, 5-4, in the season opener, but not by the fault of starting pitcher Tyler Beede, the focus of today’s episode. He finished with six strikeouts in five innings of work, giving up two earned runs off seven hits, no walks.

The 22-year old Tyler Beede (6’4″, 200 lbs) was drafted in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft, and is considered to be the top pitching prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization.

He is in his 2nd run with the Flying Squirrels this season after appearing for a handful of games midway through the 2015 season.

A right handed pitcher whose fastball has been clocked at 96 mph, many within the Giants organization has the potential to be called up to the Bay if his development continues to trend upward the way it has.

Beede hails from Auburn, MA and played college baseball for Vanderbilt from 2011-2014 where he won the National Championship over the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2014 College World Series.

Last season in 13 appearances for the Flying Squirrels, Beede threw a 5.23 ERA and held a 3-8 record. In the same season, Beede also threw for the Giants A+ affiliate, the San Jose Giants, registering a 2-2 record and 2.24 ERA in nine games played.

Stay with 8Sports for more “Getting to know your Flying Squirrels.” Next profile – Top Giants prospect Christian Arroyo