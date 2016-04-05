Police seek woman wanted in connection to Chesterfield bank robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a woman suspected of robbing a bank in Chesterfield on Monday.

Police said the suspect approached a teller at the SunTrust Bank branch located in the Kroger at 2801 Hicks Road at about 3 p.m. The suspect passed a note claiming she was armed and demanded money. The suspect then fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was displayed during the incident and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white female, between 20 and 29-years-old and 5 feet 2 inches tall. She had shoulder-length, dirty blond hair and was wearing brown sunglasses, a gray sweatshirt, jeans and carrying a burgundy purse.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

