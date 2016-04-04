2 men sentenced in connection with 2016 Henrico County homicide

UPDATE: Anton Lateef Edwards and Adrian Kinchen have pleaded guilty to the murder of Jahshim Nahshon Turnbull. The incident took place in March of last year.

Kinchen was arrested in march for the crime, and police later identified Edwards as a second suspect and arrested and charged him as well.

As a result, Edwards has been sentenced to 50 years in a penitentiary with 20 years suspended for 1st-degree murder. This means that he will serve 30 years. Edwards also pleaded guilty to use of a firearm in committing a felony for which he will serve three additional years.

Kinchen was sentenced to 50 years with 35 years suspended for 1st-degree murder, bringing the time he will serve down to 15 years. He also will be serving three additional years for using a firearm to commit a felony.

—

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide in Henrico.

At about 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, authorities were flagged down by a citizen near the intersection of Alma Avenue and E. Laburnum Avenue. That person informed police that a man had been shot in the area of Alma Avenue.

Officers found a man dead on Conway Street near Cliff Avenue. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Jahshim Nahshon Turnbull, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified 25-year-old Anton Lateef Edwards, of Bowling Green, as a suspect.

Edwards was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Stay with 8News for updates and click here to check on crime in your neighborhood.