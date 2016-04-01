Timeline: Va. trooper killed in bus station shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (MEDIA GENERAL/WRIC) – Information continues to unfold after a Virginia State Police trooper was shot and killed at a Richmond, Virginia bus station on Thursday, March 31, 2016. The chaotic scene happened during a police training exercise at the bus station. During developing stories, details are updated throughout the event. Here’s what we know about what happened.

2:40 p.m.: Bus station shooting

Virginia State Police were alerted to a shooting incident at the Greyhound Bus Station at 2910 N. Boulevard in Richmond, Virginia.

During the training exercise, troopers were questioning passengers getting off of buses. Trooper Chad Dermyer approached a male subject around 2:40 p.m. just inside the front doors of the bus station. While talking with the male subject, the man pulled out a handgun and shot the trooper multiple times. The trooper was not wearing a bullet-proof vest.

3:37 p.m.: Suspect pronounced dead

As the male subject continued firing his weapon, two state troopers, who were nearby, returned fire. The male gunman then moved into the terminal’s restaurant. The shooter continued to be combative as police took him into custody and EMS crews tried to render aid to him.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he died later Thursday afternoon. He was pronounced dead just after 3:30 p.m.

3:59 p.m.: Trooper shot reported in critical condition

Just before 4 p.m., Trooper Chad Dermyer was initially listed in critical condition. Dermyer was in uniform at the time of the shooting.

He had just recently transferred to the state police Counter-Terrorism and Criminal Interdiction Unit.

4:07 p.m.: Trooper pronounced dead

Not long after the report of Trooper Dermyer’s grave injuries, Richmond Police reported he had died. Prior to joining the state police, Trooper Dermyer served with the City of Newport News Police Department and the Jackson, Mich., Police Department. Dermyer also served our nation for four years with the U.S. Marine Corps.

4:23 p.m.: Bystanders reported injured

Just before 4:30 p.m., we begin to learn more about other people also injured in the incident. Two other bystanders were reportedly hurt. It was unclear how they were injured at this time.

Later, a Binghamton University official says one of two women injured in the shooting is a member of the school’s track team. Ryan Yarosh, a spokesman for the school in New York, said Friday that the team was on its way to a meet at the College of William & Mary when the shooting occurred at the Greyhound station Thursday.

He says the woman’s injuries are non-life threatening.

4:55 p.m.: Trooper’s fate unclear

Just before 5 p.m., more information is released about what happened by Virginia State Police. At this time, police say the trooper suffered life threatening injuries, but they say he has not died.

Police also say two civilians were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. They confirm the suspect was shot and killed after opening fire on a trooper.

8:58 p.m.: Official statement on officer’s death

Just before 9 p.m., police confirm that Trooper Dermyer has, in fact, passed away.

“This is one of the saddest days I’ve seen in the city of Richmond, and I’ve been here all my life,” said Richmond City Council Member Reeva Trammell, who chairs the council’s Public Safety Committee.

As the evening came to an end, here’s a summary of what we knew.

One gunman – shot, dead

One trooper – shot, dead

Two female bystanders – shot, injured

Two other bystanders — injured, unknown how

Friday, April 1: Trooper vigil planned

There’s been an outpouring of support from the community after a Virginia State Police trooper was fatally shot at a Richmond bus station on Thursday. A memorial has already been set up outside of Virginia State Police Headquarters on Midlothian Turnpike. There, a police patrol car sits with a black ribbon across the hood.

A prayer vigil is planned for Friday afternoon and another one for Friday night in honor of Trooper Dermyer.

Friday, April 1, 12:00 p.m.: Gunman identified

A Va. trooper was shot and killed at a Richmond bus station on March 31, 2016. (Andrew Crider/CNS)

Police have identified the gunman as 34-year-old James Brown III of Aurora, Illinois. He had a lengthy criminal record in Illinois.

Court records show Brown was charged with attempted murder in 2001 before pleading guilty to lesser charges. He was sentenced to four years in prison, with credit for time served.

In 2006, Brown was charged with unlawfully possessing a weapon and body armor as a felon and drug charges. Court records show he pleaded guilty to cocaine possession and the other charges were dropped. He was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison.

Records show that Brown pleaded guilty in 2012 to domestic battery and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

WRIC.com and the Associated Press contributed to this story.