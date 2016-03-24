RPD charges Henrico man in Thorndale Lane homicide

Related Coverage Police ID victims of double homicide in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have charged a Henrico man with homicide in connection to last month’s shooting on Thorndale Lane.

On Wednesday, March 23, 34-year-old Japell L. Christian of the 5700 block of Yates Lane was charged with murder, attempted robbery, abduction, use of firearm in commission of a felony (x3) and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has been in custody since Feb. 17 on an unrelated charge.

At approximately 9:52 p.m., Feb. 9, officers were called to 5748 Thorndale Lane for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located two males in the residence that were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Veka “Shawn” Chham, 30, of Fresno, California, was located in an upstairs room. Christian has been charged in his murder.

The other male, Akeem J. Williams, 30, of the 300 block of E. 11th Street, Richmond, was found dead on the first floor of the building. Originally classified as a death investigation, it has been ruled a justifiable homicide after a thorough investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Detectives ask anyone with further information on this incident or this suspect to call Major Crimes Detective Jon Bridges at (804) 646-4494 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.